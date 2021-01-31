Elastos Price Hits $2.31 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Elastos has a total market cap of $39.84 million and $3.88 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00006970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

