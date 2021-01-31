Selfkey Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,658,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.