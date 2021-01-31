TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,321,591 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.