DATA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $970,766.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $970,766.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00908904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.01 or 0.04489090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031159 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.