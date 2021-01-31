Analyzing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get HEXO alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HEXO and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 81.89%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 12.83 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.61 Exactus $350,000.00 20.91 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Risk and Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HEXO beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.