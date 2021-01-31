Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

