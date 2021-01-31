Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. 74,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,062. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0786 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.