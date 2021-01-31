Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Gap reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 6,542,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,527. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.