Short Interest in GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Decreases By 74.8%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

GPTGF stock remained flat at $$3.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. GPT Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

