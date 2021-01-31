Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Drops By 75.0%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.