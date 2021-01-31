$0.19 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter worth $60,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,426. The company has a market cap of $271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

