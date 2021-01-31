NIX Price Up 57.8% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, NIX has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $60,439.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,671,495 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

