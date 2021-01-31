Peculium Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peculium Profile

PCL is a token. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

