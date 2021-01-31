GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
