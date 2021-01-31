Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.16 million, with estimates ranging from $3.32 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 195,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,214. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

