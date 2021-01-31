$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.68 million to $50.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 1,191,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

