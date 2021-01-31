Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:POFCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

