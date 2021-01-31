$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teck Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,597,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 4,672,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

