$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 4,672,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.