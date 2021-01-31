Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

