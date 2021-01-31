First American Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Trust FSB lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

