McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Receives GBX 120.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 119.80 ($1.57). 9,270,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,545. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.67. The firm has a market cap of £644.24 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

