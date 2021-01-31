Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) PT at $23.67

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 63.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 85.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.