Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.84.
Several research firms have recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
NYSE EC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.86.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
