Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE EC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 730,379 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

