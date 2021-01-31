DEJAVE (DJV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $13,905.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for $2,187.45 or 0.06664407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

