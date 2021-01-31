Swapcoinz Hits One Day Volume of $519,140.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $519,140.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.
About Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz Coin Trading
