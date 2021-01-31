DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0010

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $191,159.05 and approximately $869.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

