Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 75.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ETB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.