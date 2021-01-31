Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 75.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

