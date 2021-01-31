The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 217,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,751. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

