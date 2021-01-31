Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Decreases By 53.5%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 37,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.