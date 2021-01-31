Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,681. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

