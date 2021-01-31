Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

