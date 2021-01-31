Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

ANF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 1,538,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $4,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

