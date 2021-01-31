Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declines By 76.9%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 32.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

