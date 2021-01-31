Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGSPY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY remained flat at $$71.55 on Friday. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

