NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.