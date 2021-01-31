Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 78.8% in January

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IMPUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.98. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

