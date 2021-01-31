First American Trust FSB Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

