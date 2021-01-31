OKB Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00017507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $343.16 million and $149.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

