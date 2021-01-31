CryptoPing (PING) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $120,882.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00275557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038878 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

