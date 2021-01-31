Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 3,432,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

