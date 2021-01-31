Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

