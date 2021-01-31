Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE:NMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. 283,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,378. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nomura by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.