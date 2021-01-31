TaaS Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

