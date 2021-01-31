LATOKEN (LA) Price Up 23.5% This Week

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $70,983.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

