KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 14.4% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00006767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $452,467.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038948 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

