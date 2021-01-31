ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,539.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $53,904.83 and approximately $9,539.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

