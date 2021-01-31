Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in January

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the December 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROGFF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 175,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,055. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.