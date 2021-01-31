Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Decreases By 64.4%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

SCHYY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 30,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,989. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

