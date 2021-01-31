Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Decreases By 64.4%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

SCHYY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 30,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,989. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.