UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

