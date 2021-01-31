YOUengine Trading Up 177.5% This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YOUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.